Get ready for more hot sunshine to start the new week. Wichita tied the record high yesterday and reached 100. We will get close to today’s record high of 101.

A southerly breeze will continue to pump high heat into the area Tuesday. A front will start to move in Tuesday evening to the northwest. High temperatures will range from the 60s to the 80s by Thursday once the front clears the area.

This next front will also bring a chance of rain. It will start to the northwest late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Even though a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected.

As the front swings through a chance of showers and storms will mainly reside along and north of I-70 mid-week. Areas south may not stay completely dry but the better chance will be to the north.

A few raindrops will linger through the latter half of the work week. You will notice warmth creeping back into the area into the weekend but another front will reset temperatures again by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.