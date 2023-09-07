Unfortunately, we are still dealing with a lot of smoke in our atmosphere from the Canadian wildfires.

This has reduced our air quality so those with respiratory issues and allergies will want to limit time outdoors again today.

Our winds have switched back out of the south which will gradually help push some of the smoke out of the Sunflower State. Sunshine will still be filtered through the smoke for many of us though.

The southerly switch of our winds will also bring more summertime warmth into the area. Afternoon high temperatures in the 90s will be widespread.

There is a small chance for a thundershower or a sprinkle between Western and Central Kansas early in the day but this does not look likely right now. There will be another small chance for a shower or storm near the Kansas/Oklahoma line and to the northeast tonight.

Even though this chance does not look great there could still be an isolated strong to severe storm to the south and southeast.

Most of the area will stay dry through the night into early Friday but a chance for a few raindrops will remain for our easternmost counties.

High temperatures will stay above average to wrap up the work week but a stronger cold front will move into the middle of the country over the weekend and we will really feel the effects of it by the start of next week.

This next disturbance will also bring better chances for showers and storms. Late Friday night there will be a chance for rain to the west. A few of these raindrops will attempt to track into Central Kansas early Saturday.

Storm chances will only continue to rise late Saturday. Spotty showers and storms are looking more likely and a couple of storms could be strong to severe to the west.

We will feel and look more like fall into next week with damp conditions and high temperatures in the 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.