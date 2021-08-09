How to talk to your child about bullying

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD259 starts the new school year this week. As students get back into the classroom, the district wants families to know that bullying is never acceptable.

Wichita Public Schools define bullying here.

“What we need to do is educate kids about what bullying is, why it is inappropriate and then educate kids about tactics they can use to improve their self-esteem and their ability to stand up and have that conversation with a trusted adult about how they can resolve those issues,” said the Director of Safety and Environmental Services for Wichita Public Schools, Terri Moses.

Psychologist Dr. Molly Allen says it is important that kids have a trusted adult they can talk to that will no minimize the child’s concern.

“If your kid tells you something that they’re really worried about that you think is silly, and if you react by telling them that’s silly, you’ve just given that child a really clear message you know you can’t tell me everything because I will put down what your concerns are,” said Dr. Allen.

Parents, if you notice that your student is acting differently, she suggests reaching out.

“It’s a good idea to say ‘hey buddy, you know you’re looking a little differently. Are you stressed or something?’” said Dr. Allen.

What your child tells you may need to be reported.

USD 259 has an anonymous tip program called ‘Speak Up‘ to report concerns. You can also reach out to an administrator or teacher.

For more information on bullying, you can find pamphlets from Wichita Public Schools here.