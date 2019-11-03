Hundreds of acres burned in grass fire near Burrton; no injuries, structures affected

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County officials say crews stopped the spread of a grass fire northeast of Burrton that burned hundreds of acres of prairie.

Harvey County public information officer Kyle McCaskey said a grass fire call first came out at 12:57 p.m. The fire is still burning in the 3800 block of North Sand Hill Road. He says the spread of the fire has been stopped, but crews will stay on scene throughout the night to monitor hot spots.

“About 300 to 400 acres of land has burned in the fire,” McCaskey said. “No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.”

Structures and homes near the fire were under threat for some time, so authorities advised residents in the vicinity to evacuate, though a full evacuation order was not given. All of those structures were protected, McCaskey said, and the evacuation advisory expired.

North Sand Hill Road is closed from Northwest 36th Street to 60th Street. The cause is under investigation.

McCaskey said the following agencies responded to the scene: fire departments from Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick, Buhler, Hutchinson and Moundridge. Burrton EMS, Harvey County Communications and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.