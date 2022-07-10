WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USA Boxing junior Olympics is in Wichita for the week. And the boxers are from all over the country.

“We’re from the inner city of Philadelphia,” said Johnny Rocket, a coach and boxer himself. “And this is not our first time in Wichita.”

Rocket, Juan Rivera the Fourth, is with his son, Juan the Fifth.

“He has potential. Potential,” said Rocket. “We teach the word of God and we teach from the grass roots up.”

Rocket is from Philly but the others are from every state.

“Put out a name for Hawaii and I really want to be in the next 2024 Olympics.” Said 19-year-old Shera Mae Patricio. “I had to Google where Wichita was when I heard I was coming here.”

Patricio plans to find out what Wichita has to offer.

“Well, I am going to be here all week,” said Patricio. “So I’ll check it out.”

City officials love to hear it.

“This is massive,” said Josh Howell, Vp of sports development for Visit Wichita. “So tons of people, great economic impact for the city. It’s a major sporting event, yeah, we’re excited to have it.”

Howell says this has been two years in the making to get it here. And they expect a $2 Million impact to the area with hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues getting the boost.

Along with the athletes and their family and friends, city leaders hope Kansans will get out and enjoy the event at the Century II expo hall this week.

Event organizers say you might just see a star or two in the making.

“But what you will see, professional boxers that will turn pro later on that will be world champions,” said Mike McAtee, CEO of USA Boxing. “And some of these will be at the Olympics and win a medal.”

The event is happening all week in Wichita.