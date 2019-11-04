Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates set free

(NBC News) – Hundreds of inmates walked away from Oklahoma prisons Monday, freed in the largest single-day commutation of sentences in U.S. history.

Lana Lemus was one of them.

Her daughter was waiting as she walked out of prison and into her arms.

‘I’ve been out of her life for three years,” Lemus said. “She’s my hope. She’s never given up on me. So, it’s a great opportunity for a lot of women out there and all I have to say is thank you.”

More than 450 inmates at prisons across the state are going home after voters and state lawmakers agreed simple drug possession and non-violent property crimes under $1,000 should be classified as misdemeanors, and that offenders already serving felony sentences for those crimes should be released.

This is just the first wave. Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the country, a dubious title they plan to lose by emptying as may as 2,000 prison beds by the end of the year.

