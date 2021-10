TOPEKA (KSNT) – Inside the Kansas Statehouse Saturday, lawmakers are working on policy for how vaccine mandates will impact Kansans.

On the front lawn, hundreds have gathered to voice their concerns. Approximately 300 people gathered in front of the capitol building. Speakers are saying government vaccine mandates would be overreach, and are concerned about the sciene behind the shot.

Opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally outside the Kansas Statehouse, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rally drew several hundred people as a legislative committee took testimony about mandates from President Joe Biden that could affect 100 million Americans. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

The rally is currently ongoing.