Hunger on campus: College food insecurity

(NBC News) – As college students stress over exams, some are also facing an even more pressing worry: Having enough to eat.

A recent study reveals rates of hunger and food insecurity among higher education students are higher than those of the rest of the nation.

The nationwide survey of college students found 45 percent reported being food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to food, in the past month.

At four year institutions, more than a third reported eating smaller meals, or skipping them altogether, because they didn’t have enough money.

Eight percent went an entire day without eating.

Last year the student volunteer-run food pantry at the University of North Carolina Charlotte served around 500 of their classmates. Organizers say those numbers are up this year.

“We have volunteers here who right before they leave, they sign in as a client, they pick up a bag and they go and shop,” says professor Kim Buch.

