Hutchinson Art Center showcases virtual ‘Sixth Grade Art Show’

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Even with a pandemic, the show must go on!

The Sixth Grade Art Show, which was planned as an in-person art show and had been scheduled for this month at the Hutchinson Art Center — is now open to the public on the world wide web.

With both the Hutchinson Public Schools as well as the Hutchinson Art Center buildings being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have resorted to a virtual exhibition. The student work now will be shown as a virtual exhibition, available by clicking here.

The online Exhibition ends on April 19.

This virtual exhibition celebrates the years of study and creation for the district’s sixth graders. These select students are regarded for their exceptional artistic efforts and truly honor the district through their beautiful examples of expressive artwork.

