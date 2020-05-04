Hutchinson Correctional Facility confirms COVID-19 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Monday one resident at Hutchinson Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the seventh KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility, and Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

KDOC said the confirmed COVID-19 case at Hutchinson Correctional Facility is a male over the age of 30, who was recently transferred to there as a security precaution due to his behavior while he was at Lansing Correctional Facility. He was immediately taken to the infirmary when he arrived at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility and kept in a negative air-flow room and away from the general population. This male was transferred back to Lansing Correctional Facility after diagnosis for observation and treatment. KDOC stated they will release no other information on him to protect his identity.

KDOC stated they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented necessary steps at their facility based on the consultation.

