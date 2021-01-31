Hutchinson PD arrest four in connection to crimes at closed hotel

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday just after 11 AM, the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the Atrium Hotel at 1400 N Lorraine for a possible burglary in progress.

The keyholder for the property had made an entry to check the building and heard voices inside. Nobody had permission to be in the building. The keyholder went back outside and called 911.

First arriving officer’s made entry to the building to search for suspects.

Four individuals were located inside the Atrium and charged with the following:

Travis Christian, 40, was charged with one count of burglary, theft, a warrant for possession of stolen property, possession of meth.

Angela Cole, 40, was charged with burglary, theft, and possession of meth.

Jesse Villa, 39, also charged with, burglary, theft, and possession of meth, and felony Interference.

Christopher Villela, 40, was also charged with burglary, theft, possession of meth, and felony Interference.

Additionally, two vehicles and two firearms were recovered from inside the building during the investigation.

The following agencies assisted during this investigation: Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, South Hutchinson Police Department, and Haven Police Department.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Detective Cory Ogburn at 620-694-2894.

Any further inquiries may be directed to the Reno County District Attorney’s Office.