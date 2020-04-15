Hutchinson restaurant to reopen after closing due to COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular restaurant in Hutchinson is about to reopen after shutting its doors several weeks ago because of COVID-19.

For 30 plus years, Bogey’s Restaurant has cooked up burgers and their 101 shakes.

“So we can do any shake that you would ever possibly want,” said Tyler Davis, Owner.

But for the last three weeks, the business has been closed after learning a family member of an employee showed symptoms of coronavirus.

“When I found that out that same day we closed down temporarily just to kind of be safe,” said Davis.

Now, they are ready to reopen on Monday but with extra safety precautions in place. Owner Tyler Davis said he rearranged equipment in the kitchen and will reduce the number of staff allowed in there at a time to maintain social distancing.

“With all of that I hope that we will be able to serve food very quickly but at the same time be able to keep ourselves distanced apart,” said Davis.

He said it was difficult to remain closed this long but mentioned he was able to continue paying his staff thanks to the community buying gift cards which helped carry them through this difficult time.

“There’s a number of restaurants and small businesses who may not be able to open up after this is all over and the only reason that we’re able to is because of the support of the town and the people who have been with us for over 30 years,” said Davis.