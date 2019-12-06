Hutchinson school dismisses early due to water main break

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at a Hutchinson school are getting an early start on their weekend. Morgan Elementary School dismissed students at 12:15 on Friday because the school has no water.

Hutchinson Public Schools sent a message to Morgan parents saying there is a water line break near the school.

The message goes on to say there will be no transportation to YMCA, Trinity Treasures or Boys & Girls Club.

The only student transportation will be for special education students.

Parents may pick up students along Washington Street or in the church parking lot because other areas are inaccessible.

