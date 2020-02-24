Hutchinson woman attacked by dog, taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson woman is being hospitalized after a dog attack on Monday afternoon.

Hutchinson police say officers responded to a report of a dog attacking a woman shortly before 1:30 p.m. in front of a home in the 400 block of E. Avenue A.

Officers provided first aid to a 55-year-old female, Tina Stapleton who had significant injuries to both of her legs from the dog attack. While officers were helping Stapelton two dogs appeared and one of the dogs charged the officers.

That’s when an officer shot the charging dog, injuring it.

Stapleton was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The two dogs were taken into custody by the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

