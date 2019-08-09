‘I love him so much’: Family remember man killed in fiery crash

A devoted father, who worked hard. That’s how family remember Jose Vasquez, who died in a fiery crash in June.

They say the loss has been hard on everyone, including a survivor of the accident.

“I couldn’t believe, I really didn’t, I couldn’t believe it, I just wanted to run up to the vehicle,” said Elias Vasquez, Jose’s son.

It was a sea of emergency lights at a Wichita crash scene last June. Elias Vasquez met his younger sister by an emergency vehicle, but didn’t know if his father, was okay.

“She said that they just crashed and that the truck was on fire,” said Vasquez.

Elias says his father was on his way to El Dorado to drop off a freezer at a restaurant.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Jose left the roadway near the 2300 block of east Hydraulic, drove through a fence, and struck two trees. They say the truck burst into flames, his sister barely escaping through a window. The 39-year-old, didn’t make it.

“There’s no way she could’ve helped him out, you know, and by the time help arrived, I mean the truck was already in flames,” said Vasquez.

Nine-year-old Vanessa says she remembers the crash.

“Yeah, I have these scrapes right here,” said Vanessa Vasquez, Jose’s daughter.

And remembers the man she called dad.

“I love him so much, and I miss him too,” said Vanessa.

“He would help me out through my problems, and just he was just always there, he was a really great father,” said Vasquez.

While it’s unclear what happened, Elias says his family is grateful this brave young girl, is still here.

“I lost my father, and I can’t even imagine if I would have lost my little sister as well,” said Vasquez.

Elias says they are still waiting on the cause of death, but says his father did have some medical issues, and believes that may have played a role.