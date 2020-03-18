‘I think we are all in shock’: Educators react to schools being closed in Kansas

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

‘I think we are all in shock’: Educators react to schools being closed in Kansas

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many school districts in Kansas only learned the news of all schools across the state closing just hours before the announcement.

“It is shocking — just trying to think about what you are missing out on and what your kids are going to missing out on in the classroom,” said Erin Glamann, who teaches at Rex Elementary School.

“I think we are all in shock,” said Clay Murphy, USD 356 Garnett Schools Superintendent.

Despite the closing of school doors, educators, both private and public, are now enrolled in a crash course working to figure out how to educate their students.

“However work for our employees and learning for our students will continue,” said USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson. “Let me emphasize again that our students are not done learning yet”

“One of the largest challenges is if you go online to make sure every student has internet access and a device they can use, because not all households have that,” said Murphy.

March 17, 2020, will be a day Glamann will remember as the day she was not able to tell her students at Rex Elementary goodbye.

“As a teacher, we already had plans for the next few months of field trips,” she said. “Now that is not happening, but it is just sad.”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories