‘I think we are all in shock’: Educators react to schools being closed in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many school districts in Kansas only learned the news of all schools across the state closing just hours before the announcement.
“It is shocking — just trying to think about what you are missing out on and what your kids are going to missing out on in the classroom,” said Erin Glamann, who teaches at Rex Elementary School.
“I think we are all in shock,” said Clay Murphy, USD 356 Garnett Schools Superintendent.
Despite the closing of school doors, educators, both private and public, are now enrolled in a crash course working to figure out how to educate their students.
“However work for our employees and learning for our students will continue,” said USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson. “Let me emphasize again that our students are not done learning yet”
“One of the largest challenges is if you go online to make sure every student has internet access and a device they can use, because not all households have that,” said Murphy.
March 17, 2020, will be a day Glamann will remember as the day she was not able to tell her students at Rex Elementary goodbye.
“As a teacher, we already had plans for the next few months of field trips,” she said. “Now that is not happening, but it is just sad.”
