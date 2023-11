WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Eisenhower Airport has closed due to inclement weather.

A Facebook post from the airport said it closed at 6 p.m. due to ongoing snowfall and a need to rest crews.

A subsequent post from the airport said the airfield is closed until 7 a.m. There will not be any arriving flights on Saturday evening.

