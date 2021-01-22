ICT Mask Drive collecting donations for a Wichita elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last summer USD 259 was asking for mask donations before classes began in the fall. A few community members were able to raise about 500 masks for the cause. Now that children have returned to in person classes this winter, a school administrator reached out once again to those community members asking for more masks.

Since they had no more masks in hand, a good samaritan began the ICT Mask Drive. The organizer of the drive prefers to remain anonymous. They told KSN that it’s really the community who has been helping with these donations that should be praised.

Right now, the goal is to collect 300 masks for Spaght Elementary School in Wichita. As of Friday, more than 150 have been collected.

Katie Maher is the manager at Placeholder Coffee, one of the collection sites for the drive. “I think we can beat that and hopefully donate to some other schools as well that are in need,” said Maher.

There are two more collection sites in Wichita, including Tanya’s Soup Kitchen and Leslie’s Coffee Co. All locations are accepting donations of reusable children’s sized masks that have at least two layers of fabric. They are also accepting monetary donations.

They are halfway to their goal, but won’t stop once they reach it. Instead, they will start raising masks for other schools in need. Kelly Leffel, owner of Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, is thrilled to be part of this effort. “We’ll keep this drive up until we are told that we don’t have to use masks anymore so this will be, I think something that will like carry out through the pandemic,” said Leffel.