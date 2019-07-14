ICT Street Team connects hundreds of homeless people to healthcare

Bridging the gap. It is what the ICT Street Team is doing to connect the homeless with primary care, free of charge, and they are just getting started.

Founder Joshua Reed tells us June was by far, their busiest month. And with each passing week, he is seeing an ever growing demand for health services.

“Oh it’s hard out here,” said Russell David Jones, Wichita.

Russell David Jones knows the challenges of homelessness. But a new group, has given him some hope.

“I got hypertension real bad and its hard to get my high blood pressure medicine, but these guys give me three months worth,” said Russell David Jones, Wichita.

These guys and girls are the ICT street team, a new health clinic that’s been providing primary care to the homeless, in a parking lot by 3rd and Topeka. Its founder Joshua Reed tells us they’re filling a dire need in the community.

“Every single day that we’re out on the streets we’re seeing more patients, we’re providing more care,” said Joshua Reed, ICT Street Team founder.

The team has almost 700 patient encounters in the short time they’ve been open. So they are looking to expand, to new locations and connect to more passionate volunteers.

“They’re very appreciative and they really engage with the staff,” said a volunteer.

“They all have a story,” said another volunteer.

And being able to share that story, is a big reason why Reed believes, they come back.

“The fact that they know that not only are they going to receive high quality care, but they’re also going to receive a conversation,” said Reed.

“Thank you Josh, see you Wednesday, love you,” said Jones.

The team received a five thousand dollar donation Saturday to help buy equipment.

Next weekend, they will be at the annual Convoy of Hope.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit them online at Facebook.com/ICTStreet, call them at 316-776-4170, or send them an email at office@ictstreet.org.