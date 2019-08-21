Law enforcement presence increased at Valley Center schools due to possible threat

by: KSN News

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Valley Center Schools, USD 262, said additional law enforcement officers will be present at the schools today due to a possible social media threat.

Overnight, district officers were made aware of picture of what appears to be a group chat message. The message contained a reference to possible threat. Valley Center officers worked to investigate.

To report threats, you can call the Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1-877-626-8203 or you can complete an online report at http://www.accesskansas.org/kbi/crimereportmappage.shtml

Here is letter Valley Center Schools provided to KSN.

