Injury accidents reported on west-bound Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two accidents Tuesday early evening have resulted in the temporary closure of west-bound Kellogg at Grove. Traffic is being diverted onto I-135.
Two non-life threatening injuries have been reported resulting from the accidents.
