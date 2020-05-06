Injury accidents reported on west-bound Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- McConnell Air Force Base is saluting those on the frontlines and essential workers with a flyover.

"Everyone at team McConnell is really excited to be able to pay tribute and thank all of our local community members and frontline workers," said Captain Andrew Doenitz. "When the chief of staff of the Air Force came out and announced this 'Operation America Stronger' flyover initiative we jumped at the opportunity to be able to pay tribute to all of the greater Wichita area."