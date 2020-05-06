Injury accidents reported on west-bound Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two accidents Tuesday early evening have resulted in the temporary closure of west-bound Kellogg at Grove. Traffic is being diverted onto I-135. 

Two non-life threatening injuries have been reported resulting from the accidents.

