‘It did feel real’: Butler Co. agencies do mass casualty exercise

It’s an attack we’re seeing throughout the country, at concerts, shopping centers, and schools.

In this month alone, mass shootings killed and injured dozens, and it’s a tragedy first responders in Butler County want to be prepared for.

What you’re about to see is a training scenario, but some of the content may look graphic.

“It did feel real,” said Michael Janzen, Circle School District.

“Medic one dispatch on training one we were only advised of two shooters,” said a dispatcher.

“In a real life situation, it would be terrifying,” said Landon, 7th grader.

“We’re also being told there’s an officer down,” said a dispatcher.

A swat team, Butler County EMS, and other agencies rushed to Circle Oil Hill Elementary Saturday. They weren’t responding to a real active shooter call, but were learning how they would.

“Bring us all together to train together, so if something like this ever happened, we would be better prepared,” said Stuart Funk, Butler County EMS.

Teachers and students were also part of the mass casualty exercise. Participants were assigned roles, to help first responders train.

They wanted to make it as realistic as possible.

“It was amazing how difficult it was to tell where people were and where the action, you would hear things, but it was hard to tell what direction it came from,” said Janzen.

“Rescue 15 is in route,” said a dispatcher.

The scenario lasted several hours, but those involved said it was time well spent.

“Makes me feel a lot better knowing that there’s some people out there that want to help you,” said Landon.

They captured pictures inside the training to help educate others.