‘It felt like an earthquake’: Reno Co. family thankful to be alive after storm blows tree onto home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong storms Friday night gave a Reno County family quite a scare after a tree fell onto their home.

“Me, my wife, and my son were laying on the couch watching TV,” recalls Bradley Swaim.

That was around 11:30 Friday night when Swaim said it started raining and the wind picked up.

“My wife and I looked at each other,” said Swaim.

They thought they felt an earthquake.

” And it shook our neighbors house who lives right next to us and our house,” said Swaim.

He came outside to see what was going on.

” The only thing I could see because it was dark and raining was the tree limb in front of the door,” said Swaim.

Then he looked to his left to see the massive tree that once stood in his front yard, now uprooted and leaning on his roof.

” It just freaked us all out because our tree is now laying on top of our house,” said Swaim.

Saturday morning, Swaim inspected the roof for any damage. He said the tree didn’t puncture the roof and it appears the damage to the home is minimal.

” It has made another crack in the house because the tree is laying on the front porch,” said Swaim.

Although he’ll have to make some repairs on the house, he says it could have been much worse.

“And it probably could have killed all three of us,” said Swaim. “So I’m very lucky that all three of us are all still here.”

Swaim said they are waiting to hear back from their landlord to begin removing the tree.