‘It is so hot’: Riverfest participants feel the heat

Wichita’s biggest party is rocking again tonight. People have flocked downtown for days. While it’s all in good fun, many Riverfest goers are feeling the heat.

At Riverfest Friday, warm, was an understatement.

“It is so hot,” said Ryan Smith, Wichita.

“Super hot, need to get under here and cool off,” said Brandon Tamnany, Haysville.

Temperatures climbed to the upper eighties, and its a big part of why these EMS teams are around.

“Around fifty percent of our patients down here this year have been heat related the high humidity has played a huge factor,” said Kyle Burtch, Sedgwick County EMS.

The EMS Captain says their bike teams assess patients in heat emergencies, and if more help is needed, its available.

“We’ll send out our UTV team and that UTV team can get the patient, get them advanced life support, and can get them out of the Riverfest area and to an awaiting ambulance,” said Burtch.

Burtch suggests visitors find shade or step under a mist tent to stay cool. He says it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

“They can feel faint, dizzy, light headed the main key is to really stay hydrated,” said Burtch.

And know when to take a break from the action.

“You can never let the heat get in the way of fun,” said Tamnany.

There are water canteens located inside Riverfest, where you can refill water bottles. And you are also allowed to bring in sealed water bottles.