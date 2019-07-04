‘It’s an emptiness for all of us’: Friends remember Sergio Escalera

A dedicated father, husband, and musician in his church.

That’s how loved ones describe Sergio Escalera, the man we told you was killed Tuesday while tree trimming. We talked to his close friend to share more about him and his work in the community.

Family say Escalera led the choir at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. They say words can’t express the love he had inside of him, a love that was also felt by many others.

It’s a voice that many say, they will miss.

“He was a real perfectionist at his music, and he just had a great voice,” said Fr. Eric Weldon, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Father Eric Weldon says he remembers the first time he heard Sergio Escalera at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

“I first met Sergio when I came to the parish and he was doing the music on Saturday evening masses in Spanish,” said Fr. Weldon.

Father Weldon says he and Escalera became great friends, and continued that friendship even after he was reassigned. It’s why this week’s news is so heavy.

“It took the wind out of my sails, I couldn’t even function, I couldn’t think,” said Fr. Weldon.

Police say 53-year-old Escalera was electrocuted while tree trimming Tuesday. Father Weldon says it’s a tragic loss for his family and church community.

“Sergio was so dedicated to St. Margaret Mary Parish that this is going to be a wound, this is going to be, it’s an emptiness for all of us,” said Fr. Weldon.

An emptiness they heal, through his music.