‘It’s been a struggle’: Thieves steal Wichita veteran’s livelihood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group that helps homeless veterans in Wichita needs your help after one of its veteran’s bike was stolen. It’s a bike that’s played a big part in helping the veteran get back on his feet after being homeless last year.

“The bike was chained right here on this post,” said Vincent McDonald.

McDonald stands in front of his porch where he said he secured his bike everyday for three months before it was stolen just before Christmas.

“It was locked up and somebody had to come and cut it with bolt cutters. They stole it with a flat tire,” said McDonald. “It was black frame, it was a mountain bike.”

To this Army veteran, it was more than just a bike. His livelihood depended on it.

“It’s how I get to work, get to the grocery store. It’s my transportation.”

Since it’s been gone, he’s had to ask others for rides or walk everywhere.

“It’s been a struggle,” McDonald said.

It was a bike given to the former homeless veteran in September after transitioning from Passageways group home to his own place.

“When someone is struggling already and looses something that is very difficult to replace, it’s a hardship,” said Susan Moelinger, Co-Founder Passageways. “It’s actually a big hardship on them.”

“It’s not really alotted for in my budget for another bike,” said McDonald.

Even in the midst of this setback, he hopes whoever stole his bike had a good reason.

“I hope it was given to a kid at least who appreciates it,” said McDonald.

If you would like to donate a bike to McDonald or any of the other veterans in the Passageways program, call 316-721-1316.