‘It’s embarrassing’: Neighbors, city leaders fed up with illegal dumping

Mattresses, couches, tires, tossed onto Wichita roads. As the trash piles up, Wichita city leaders are cracking down.

Councilman Brandon Johnson says he’s noticed more illegal dumping in his district, and wants the public to know they too can help stop it.

Near north Minneapolis a dump yard is forming, but not where it should be. Councilman Brandon Johnson, says he’s had enough with illegal dumping.

“Mattresses, tires, things like that that have been dumped by someone here illegally,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council.

Here there’s not one, but ten mattresses. Friday drivers also weaved their way around a couch. Johnson says it’s also happening behind stores and in other parts of Wichita, something nearby residents also see.

“Dropped off at local businesses, in the parking lots, side streets,” said Dan Horner, Wichita.

Horner says, it becomes an eyesore in the neighborhood.

“I take it upon myself or some of our other neighbors to clean what we can, but it’s embarrassing and it frustrates you because there is nothing you can do about it,” said Horner.

“They don’t respect that we want to keep our community clean and there’s a reason that ordinance is in place,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there is something neighbors can do to keep the trash out. If you see it, report it to police.

“Remain vigilant and watchful, and watch for folks driving around with a truck load of stuff to make sure that doesn’t get dumped in your neighborhood,” said Johnson.

Johnson says at the end of the day, city crews have to go and pick up a lot of this debris. If you’re found guilty of this, it’s a misdemeanor crime and the punishment can be up to six months in jail or a fine of up to five hundred dollars.