‘It’s hot, real hot’: Wichita to reach triple digits by midweek

If you think it’s hot outside now, just wait until later this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits by Wednesday.

And that only increases the chance of a heat emergency. Sunday afternoon in Wichita, the basketball courts were empty.

But the nearby pool, was full of people wanting a break from the heat.

“It’s hot, real hot,” said Elonzo Ramirez, Wichita.

“The sun is beaming on us,” said a swimmer.

“There’s really not a whole lot of air moving around,” said Sheldon Gillespie, Wichita.

For Sheldon Gillespie, a trip to the pool wasn’t possible with lawns to mow. He says he tries to ignore how hot it is.

“Just don’t think about it, just do it,” said Gillespie.

But Fire Captain Dan Feil says ignoring it can cause a heat emergency, something he expects more of next week with temperatures even warmer.

“Especially with it getting that hot so quickly, we’ll definitely see an increase next week,” said Capt. Dan Feil, Wichita Fire Department.

And Feil says, they will also have to look out for one another. He says a fire scene increases the risk of heat exhaustion.

“With the added gear that we wear on calls, it can drain you, and make safety a little more of a concern,” said Feil.

It’s why this rehab vehicle responds to all major incidents. A place they can store cold water and get members out of the elements.

“This time of year we can really get the a/c going and get them cooled down,” said Feil.

Feil says signs include headache, nauscea, and some vomiting. So if you or someone you know are experiencing this, get out of the heat.

The captain says staying hydrated and finding shade when outside can help prevent an emergency. And if you are hot, it’s likely your pets are too.