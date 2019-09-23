Joe Biden speaks at GM plant strike in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW/WDAF) — Democratic Presidential candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden was at the Fairfax Assembly GM plant Sunday speaking with workers who have been on strike for a week.

The Fairfax plant is the Kansas City site for a nation-wide Union of Auto Workers strike against GM after their contract expired and negotiators couldn’t reach an agreement. Strikers were expected to total 50,000 employees. At this plant alone, 2,000 workers were expected to participate in the strike.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visited striking members on Thursday. Kelly said she met with union leaders and members to give them a voice in negotiations with GM. She said all Kansans, even non-union members, should care about the situation.

The union voted to go on strike on Sunday, Sept. 15. The union’s chief bargainer said in a letter to GM members that after months of bargaining, both the union and GM were far apart on issues such as wages, health care, temporary employees, job security and profit-sharing.