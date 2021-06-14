July 4th fireworks: Local tent owners feeling the squeeze on supply

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The squeeze is on for July 4th fireworks sales. Some have plenty of snap, sparkle, and boomers to sell. Others are out of luck selling this year.

“I feel very fortunate, our supplier orders way in advance, so I am going to have plenty to sell,” said April Newfarmer with KA Boomers of Derby. “I know other people that run tents… fireworks people said their containers never even came in this year — so they just can’t even run their tents.”

Several fireworks wholesalers in the Wichita area say they will have plenty of fireworks for sale. Others say it’s a challenge to get them to the area because of shipping issues.

Some say a fireworks shortage is resulting from a lot of the products being stuck in port. Others say COVID-related issues have caused shipping challenges.

“I feel relieved, and I feel relieved that I can at least have some fireworks for some people to get,” said Newfarmer. “Because this is a way to blow off steam for a lot of these people because of COVID.”

Newfarmer said she sold twice the product last year because people were looking for outdoor entertainment. “I know that helped a lot of people to find something relatively cheap to do with their families,” said Newfarmer.

Some non-profits that rely on fireworks sales for fundraisers say they may feel a squeeze this year. Others tell KSN they will still plan to have a fireworks fundraiser.