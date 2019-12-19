Jury finds Kansas man fit for trial in 1999 slayings

FILE – In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Dean Busick arrives at the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Okla. A jury on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, found the Kansas man competent to stand trial on murder charges in the 1999 deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend. (Sheila Stogsdill/Tulsa World via AP, File)

VINITA, Okla. – A Kansas man suspected in the deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the vanishing and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend two decades ago has been found competent to stand trial.

A three-man, three-woman jury deliberated for 45 minutes before returning with that verdict Wednesday in a competency hearing for Ronnie Dean Busick.

The Tulsa World reports that Busick showed no emotion as the decision was announced. The defense says Busick is not competent to stand trial because he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1978.

Busick is slated to come back to court on Feb. 7, when his preliminary hearing date will be set.

