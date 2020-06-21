Justice Initiative Prayer March: Bringing people together one lecture at a time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Justice Initiative Prayer March An event to help bring people together and show solidarity while reading scripture. That’s what happened Saturday morning near north Broadway and 2nd street. Hundreds gathered in front of City Life Church to pray together during these difficult times.

“I want people to know that we all come from the same god we all are trying for the most part do the right things and we need to be more aware that we are more alike than we are different we are more In-tune with each other then we are out of sync,” said Brenda Baker Hayden.

Children, teen and senior citizens gathered outside of city life church for one hour this morning to discuss topics such as racial equality, diversity and respect. This event was set up to remind the public that all lives matter including black lives.

“When we know a little bit more about each other we can understand each other better and so these events have really helped people to get a little bit more knowledge , because people who have never been around each other ever, are doing that more now,” added Baker.

Brenda Baker says she’s lives in Wichita for several years now and she’s grateful to see the amount of people who have come together to work towards a better future. Similar to Kobe Lovan who says he and his church members hope people can put their differences aside and start focusing on what really matters.

“Most of all racial reconciliation among all out groups so that we can exemplify a unity that i believe no other institution can provoke expect only through our faith in Christ,” said Kobe Lovan.

Residents say they will continue to meet and pray together until they see a difference.

