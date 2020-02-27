Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

Kansas AG files felony murder, related charges against McPherson woman

Top Stories

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:
court-gavel (KSNT)_273179

KSN file

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) − A McPherson woman has been charged with first degree felony murder and related charges Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. 

Schmidt filed criminal charges against Tina Nicole Brown, 33, Wednesday in connection with the death of Kelly G. Peterson on or about February 24 in McPherson. The charges are one count of first degree felony murder, one count of felony mistreatment of an elder person and one count of misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer. Bond has been set at $500,000. 

Brown is scheduled for a first appearance March 2 at 2 p.m. in McPherson County District Court. 

The attorney general’s office accepted the case for prosecution at the request of the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.      

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories