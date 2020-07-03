Kansas football voluntary workouts suspended due to increased COVID-19 cases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

Student-athletes who are currently in isolation will continue to do so, until they’re tested to determine if they can resume conditioning activities after 14-days of quarantine.

Jeff Long, Director of Athletics said, “After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately. Our priority remains to keep out student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow recommendations of our medical professionals.”

