Kansas governor announces commission on racial justice issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a commission Wednesday to examine policing and other racial justice issues and named the superintendent of Topeka’s public schools and a state university administrator to lead it.

Kelly issued an executive order Wednesday to create the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She said it would focus first on relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they police and develop policy proposals for state and local officials.

The governor promised her administration would tackle such issues following George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minnesota. The commission’s leaders are Topeka Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and the University of Kansas associate dean Shannon Portillo.