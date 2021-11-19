Kansas law enforcement officers learn jiu-jutsu to help minimize injuries in arrests

Officers are trained in the defensive style of fighting known as jiu-jitsu.

HUTCHINSON (KSNT) — Law enforcement officers from 12 agencies across Kansas completed a one-week certification program to become jiu-jitsu instructors at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

A total of 27 officers were enrolled in the intensive Gracie University jiu-jitsu instructor certification program.

“Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to

handle potentially dangerous situations minimizing the risk of injury to anyone involved,” said

KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck.

Jiu-jitsu is one of many defensive tactics that stress the importance of self-control and can result in fewer instances where deadly force is used. Gracie University instructor Ryron Gracie, a third-generation teacher of jiu-jitsu, has been teaching self-defense and jiu-jitsu for 30 years. His grandfather, Helio Gracie, established the first Gracie school in 1925.

“I want them to slow down and realize that they have the tools to do the job safely and effectively,” said Gracie.

James Buettgenbach, an instructor at KLETC and participant in the course, said the training exceeded his expectations, and he looks forward to sharing the training with his students.

“The method of presentation of information will be valuable to me as I go back into the classroom,” said Buettgenbach. “I will use the skills, techniques, and information to teach officers to be more confident in their skills and abilities.”

This is the first time this program has been offered at the training center.