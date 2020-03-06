Kansas looks to curb local action with opioid lawsuits, critics say measure would allow big corporations to escape accountability

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses his office’s investigation of vaping products maker Juul Labs Inc., during an interview in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt is pushing a proposal that could prevent cities, counties and school districts from filing lawsuits against vaping companies and other big corporations. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general and other business groups are pushing for a state law that could prevent cities, counties, and local school districts from suing big corporations such as opioid and vaping products manufacturers.

The proposal would give Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office oversight of local officials’ decisions to hire outside attorneys, and it’s modeled after a law Texas enacted last year.

Supporters say they’re trying to make it easier to reach broad, nationwide settlements of legal issues, and prevent what arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls a “shakedown.”

Critics say the measure would allow big corporations to escape accountability for their misconduct.