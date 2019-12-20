Kansas man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend on cruise ship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend during a cruise to the Bahamas.

The US Department of Justice says Eric Duane Newman, 55, of Topeka, Kansas, pleaded guilty today to one count of murder in the second degree for killing Tamara Tucker.

Newman and Tucker boarded the Carnival Elation cruise ship on Jan. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida, to take a round-trip voyage to the Bahamas. Newman and Tucker were staying together in a cabin room on the 13th deck of the cruise ship.

Before midnight on Jan. 18, Newman and Tucker got into a verbal argument inside their cabin room.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 19, Newman started to strangle Tucker, placing both of his hands around her neck. In the process of strangling her, Newman then pushed Tucker over the cabin room balcony railing causing her to fall to her death onto the 11th deck.

Tucker died from blunt force trauma.

The sentencing for Newman is scheduled for March 18, 2020.

