Kansas mom shares memories of her 4 sons after deadly Thanksgiving crash

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A heartbroken mom is spending the holiday season coping with the loss of her 4 sons after a deadly Thanksgiving accident.

A moment of silence used to be rare in Jennifer Lovelace’s Scandia home. Now it’s all there is.

“Just so busy all of the time with four boys and then one day it all just disappears,” Lovelace said.

On Thanksgiving day Jennifer Lovelace, her boyfriend Paul Banister and her four young sons were headed to celebrate the holiday with Paul’s family.

On their way, they hit an icy patch on 30th Road near U.S. 36 Highway. The car swerved off the road, rolled over and started sinking into a nearby pond.

Paul was not wearing his seatbelt and he was able to escape from the passenger seat and get Jennifer out too.

He flagged down drivers passing by, braved the frozen pond, and broke the windows of the car to try to get the boys out safely. But, Ronald age 12, Travis age 9, Moses age 4, and Axton age 8 months died.

“I loved those boys just like they were my kids. I would’ve done anything in the world for them. There ain’t nothing I could do that day to get them out of the truck or I would have,” Banister said.

Now all they have left of the boys are their memories.

“They were awesome, just very kind loving, respectful, with manners,” Lovelace said. “The boys made sure people knew who they were. When we first moved here their goal was to ride their bikes around town and find friends. Their faces nobody could not love, and their smiles.”

“People don’t ever realize what you got, you might not have it tomorrow, Just in a blink, that’s all it took,” Banister said.

Little pieces of the boys are all around their home now and in Republic County, the boys will never be forgotten.

“They made friends and got comfortable and was happy and they told me that they never wanted to leave here. So I figured this is where they’re happy, this is where they called home, this is where they need to be laid to rest,” Lovelace said.

Jennifer and Paul say their Republic County community and their family have been so supportive and helpful in coping with their loss. A fundraiser has been set up in the boys’ names. If you want to donate you can find it here.

