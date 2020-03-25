Kansas National Guard prepares to assist grassfire in Barber County

HARDTNER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas National Guard tweeted Wednesday that soldiers from the 1st Batallion, 108th Aviation Regiment loaded two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi buckets in preparation to help support local firefighters battling a wildland fire in Barber County.
KSN has crew enroute to the scene to bring you the latest on this grassfire.
