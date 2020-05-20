Kansas Star Casino announces May 23 reopening

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) —Kansas Star Casino announced Wednesday it will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Central Time, subject to state and local regulatory approval.

In a news release, Kansas Star Casino said gaming will be temporarily limited to slot machines only, with table games and live poker remaining closed during the initial reopening phase.

Kansas Star Casino stated they will practice “Boyd Clean,” a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. Those safety protocols include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Temperature checks and screening of all guests upon entry;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, click here.

Kansas Star Casino said in compliance with state requirements, casino hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.