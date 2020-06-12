Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier announces retirement plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP, KSNW) — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier said she will retire effective Sept. 18. Beier announced her retirement Friday.

Beier’s decision will give Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the state Supreme Court. Beier was served on the court since September of 2003, after being appointed by former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Voters retained her in four elections since then.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will choose three finalists to replace Beier, and Kelly will make the final selection. State law does not require the Legislature to approve Supreme Court appointments.

On Friday, Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement regarding Justice Carol Beier retirement announcement:

“Throughout Justice Carol Beier’s 17-year career on the Kansas Supreme Court, she has served with integrity, impartiality, and empathy, to deliver justice on behalf of the people of Kansas. As a founding member of the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, serving on the Court of Appeals, and as the third woman to sit on Kansas’ highest court, Carol has served as a role model for many Kansans. I wish Carol the best in her well-deserved retirement, and I thank her for her service to our state.”