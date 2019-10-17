KBI says it wants 100-percent of sex assault kits in state tested

In 2014 the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began an effort to get a backlog of sex assault kits tested.

Thursday the KBI announced nearly 2,200 more kits have been tested but there are kits still not turned in across the state.

“As a result, we have identified serial sexual offenders and solved cases,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson.

KSN asked Wichita police about the issue. In November of last year, WPD had more than 15-hundred kits that had not been tested for various reasons. That has since changed.

“We have sent in 100-percent of the kits to be tested,” said WPD spokesperson Charley Davidson on Thursday.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett on Thursday applauded the effort of the KBI to get 100-percent of the kits turned in statewide.

Bennett explained that Sedgwick County has its own regional forensic science center. But the KBI assuming the task of testing of all the kits will help, especially for counties in rural areas.

“The more suspects get their DNA put in the system the more likely we are to get crimes solved,” said Bennett. “Whether it’s this one or one down the road. That’s the public policy behind it. “

Shelly Steadman is the biology lab manager and DNA technical leader at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.

“These kits are standardized in Kansas, so all the kits are the same,” said Steadman. “In recent years it has come to light that all of these kits need to be tested.”

Steadman says DNA can be the lone factor in solving a crime, but the evidence has to be carefully collected. And the standardized kits help with making sure everything follows a chain of command to hold up in court.

Bennett explains it is extremely rare when DNA alone solves a case. But he also says DNA can, in extremely rare cases, help locate a suspect and lead to an arrest.

“I have faith in the KBI and this will be a good thing for the state,” said Bennett.

But Bennett also says there has been a lot of thought put into the testing of all kits.

“Now I will say the notion is not without its critics,” said Bennett. “Some will want to know why their DNA is in the system if they are not charged with a crime.”

Bennett adds many accused felons already have their DNA in law enforcement databases.

“But I don’t want people to think we are blindly doling this without a lot of thought,” said Bennett. “Those involved… we have been cautious about this and what we are doing.”