KDHE issues boil water advisories for multiple public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued boil water advisories for 11 public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey Counties that purchase water from the City of Emporia.

KDHE officials issued the advisories because of high turbidity in the City of Emporia’s finished drinking water. High turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The boil water advisory self-issued by the City of Emporia earlier Wednesday remains in effect.

The water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory are as follows:

• City of Admire, Lyon County

• City of Allen, Lyon County

• Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

• City of Hartford, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

• Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

• City of Olpe, Lyon County

• Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

The advisory took effect on February 26, 2020 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled.

Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians. Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767