KDHE’s Dr. Norman weighs in on the 2020 Kansas State Fair, no decision made yet on this year’s event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, State Health Officer/Medical Director, said it’s not a good idea to hold the state fair. Dr. Norman joined the Kansas State Fair Board’s zoom meeting on Tuesday where members asked for his opinion about the coronavirus and the September event.

Dr. Norman said Kansas is going in the wrong direction currently when it comes to coronavirus cases — adding it would be difficult to have a fair like Kansans have become used to over the years. “I don’t know if you can do youth livestock, and abandon the midway and corn dogs and that kind of thing which leads to a different kind of social distancing,” he said.

Dr. Norman said he believes the situation will get worse before it gets better. The Kansas State Fair Board is expected to make a decision in July.

Iowa and Oklahoma have both canceled their state fairs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

