KDOL announces new call system for PUA support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – In an effort to assist unemployment claimants further, Kansas Secretary of Labor announced Monday a new outbound call system to support Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The PUA support form is available online at www.PUA.GetKansasBenfits.gov.

KDOL stated that PUA claimants can access an online form to request a return call from a PUA-trained call center representative who can help them adjust errors, check their claim status, and provide assistance with other PUA-related questions. The form can be found by going to www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov and selecting the button labeled “Easy. Fast. Secure. Apply Here.” Callers then need to select the Contact KDOL button and submit their social security number to request a return call or email.

PUA is a broad program that expands access to unemployment, in addition to what state and federal law already pays. PUA includes those impacted directly by COVID-19 who traditionally cannot access unemployment such as self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers (such as Uber and Lyft drivers), employees of religious organizations, and those who lack sufficient work history or have been disqualified for state benefits.

For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov.