“Keep them somewhere calm and cool”: How to keep your pets safe during the 4th of July celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– While all the fireworks and get togethers people may be having, the fourth of July can be a scary or stressful time for our pets. Even causing them to run away. Mark Eby from KHS says the days before and after the fourth of July is a time when the shelter sees an overflow of pets coming in. On a typical day, Eby says the Kansas animal shelter picks up seven to ten animals. But on July 5th and 6th the shelter picks up hundreds of animals per day. We asked him what owners can do to make sure their pets stay safe at home during the holiday.

“Some of the best things you can do July 4th evening is making sure that your animals are kept as calm as possible in a place that is dry that’s familiar to them if possible, putting some toys in there and things they like to have fun with. Making sure they have plenty of water in case they do get stressed out and start to pant they can overheat a little bit in areas. But you want it to be cool, calm quiet and just have the resources that they would normally have,” said President and CEO of The Kansas Humane Society, Mark Eby.

Eby also recommends keeping a close eye on your pets to make sure they don’t get ahold of anything that might hurt them like chicken bones, chocolate, and of course fireworks.

LATEST NEWS: