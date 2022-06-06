WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The top speeder clocked on Kellogg so far this year is at 125 miles an hour.

KSN recently got a video of a vehicle zipping by an officer at a high rate of speed from the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

“It’s just dangerous and not needed,” said WPD Captain and central bureau traffic commander Wendell Nicholson.

Nicholson says they continue to go after Kellogg speeders as WPD continues speed enforcement across the city.

“Of course, we don’t want to try to give tickets to people that don’t necessarily need them,” said Nicholson. “So if we are able to give somebody a warning ticket, just talk to them and tell them to slow down, we try and do that.”

But if you are stopped for reckless driving, that can add to your expenses. A typical ticket on Kellogg for speeding alone can cost more than $100.

“Don’t be in a rush, especially on Kellogg. There’s just not a whole lot of room for error when you are going 60+ miles per hour,” added Nicholson. “You know if you crash into somebody or if you need to stop. So be a defensive driver.”

Some of the 18 officers assigned to speed control and traffic say the number one issue on Kellogg is speed. But they don’t rule out alcohol and reckless behavior.

“We average close to about 800 accidents a month in Wichita, and Kellogg is an area. Anyone who lives in Wichita sees accidents on Kellogg,” said Nicholson. “So that’s an area where we always utilize our resources.”

Nicholson says racing continues to be an issue. But he says a big issue behind speed is distracted driving.