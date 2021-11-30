KHP says Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman DUI investigation will be treated like any other case

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting an ongoing investigation of Kansas City, Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman’s DUI arrest over the weekend.

KHP released new details in the arrest of Coleman on Tuesday, pointing to driving under the influence, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Lt. Candice Breshears, a spokesperson for KHP, told Kansas Capitol Bureau that the investigation is still in the early stages, and more information can be released once it’s completed.

“We are investigating this case just as we would any other case for DUI,” Breshears said.

According to the report from KHP, Coleman was caught speeding around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, near Exit 202, in Douglas County. The report notes that Coleman failed to yield and proceeded to exit the Turnpike at Exit 202, before pulling into a parking lot at a nearby plaza.

That’s when troopers noticed something was not right.

“Our trooper did stop that vehicle for a speed violation and noticed some signs of impairment, and a DUI investigation followed,” Breshears said. “The trooper did identify the driver as representative Aaron Coleman. And following the DUI investigation on scene, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, a speed violation and a failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.”

Following the incident, Coleman was released on a $250 bond.

Breshears did not comment on the details of the DUI investigation or how fast Coleman was driving. Those details won’t be known until the report and investigation are finalized. In cases like this, a court hearing usually follows. However, Breshears said that date has not yet been set.

Once the investigation is over, it will be sent over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors will determine how the case should be handled.

Coleman’s latest arrest violated the terms of his parole in Johnson County where he is charged with domestic battery.

In that case, police were called to an Overland Park home on Oct. 30, where Aaron Coleman lived with his brother. According to the affidavit, Coleman’s brother told officers the two men argued over his upcoming baptism. He then accused Coleman of pushing him backward, hitting him in the chest and spitting on him, prosecutors say.

He was not scheduled to be back in court on the Johnson County case until Dec. 22, but according to court documents, there was a motion to revoke his bond and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to Coleman this week for comment, however, he has not responded to that request.

The recent arrests come after Coleman faced a slew of complaints earlier this year, including revenge porn as a teenager, threatening a“hit” against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and stalking a staff member of an opponent.

The incidents prompted six Kansas representatives to file a complaint against Coleman on Monday, calling for his expulsion from the Legislature.

“We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented. This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.” REPRESENTATIVES JO ELLA HOYE, STEPHANIE BYERS, LINDA FEATHERSTON, CHRISTINA HASWOOD, MARI-LYNN POSKIN, AND LINDSAY VAUGHN

In the Kansas House, once a complaint is filed, the Speaker of the House would then form a committee comprised equally of minority and majority members to dismiss the complaint or recommend a course of disciplinary action. This could be a reprimand, censure or expulsion. This recommendation would then be put to a vote, in which two-thirds of the full legislative group would have to approve. Because the Kansas House is currently out of session, it’s possible a decision won’t be made until January 2022.