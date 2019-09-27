Kingman business owner offers extra $1,000 to find stabbing suspect

When Steve Mertens got the call from investigators about a Wichita stabbing on Monday he thought it was a prank.

“Honestly, I thought it was one of my friends,” said Mertens. “Still unbelievable that our factory logo is somehow a key piece of evidence in a crime of this sort.”

Police went public this week with surveillance video they offered. They say it shows the stabbing suspect walking away from the crime. And their suspect was wearing a shirt with the Factory 233 logo.

Mertens says investigators called to see if his Factory 233 logo is rare on shirts.

So Mertens had some bad news.

“We have a couple thousand of them in the area, about a 90 mile radius from here in Kingman,” said Mertens.

But Mertens talked to his wife more about the case. They both were stunned to find one of the shirts they produce in Kingman could help find the suspect.

They both decided to help investigators.

“And I reached out to the detective today to see if there was any more additional evidence that they had found,” said Mertens. “We have donated another thousand dollars to that to get a little more incentive for somebody that knows something to come forward.”

With the Crime stoppers reward of 25-hundred, the reward is now at $3,500 for information leading to a suspect in the stabbing.

Meanwhile, police say the stabbing victim remains in the hospital and is making some progress in recovering.

Investigators are still asking for more video recorded Monday to go with the surveillance video released this week that could show the suspect.

“We’re continuing to ask our community, please call if you have any information,” said Officer Paul Cruz with WPD. “If you live in the area that is 13th street to 21st, from Woodlawn to Rock Road, please check your surveillance video. And if you haven’t been contacted by officers, please call.”

Mertens says he hopes someone recognizes his logo and puts two and two together to add up to an arrest of the suspect.

“It was just strange hearing our logo could help,” said Mertens. “I mean somebody knows who that guy is and they just need to come forward and let somebody know. We wanted to step up and try to help out in any way we can.”